Mild, cloudy end to February, warm start to March

Today will end February with mild, slightly above-average temperatures and cloudy skies. Tomorrow will then start off March with warm temperatures.

A low-pressure system brought heavy rain showers, and even thunderstorms and some gusty winds, to parts of North-Central West Virginia yesterday. This morning, the rain will be east of our region, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, any leftover clouds will break up, leading to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Tomorrow, winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, lifting warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, well above average for early-March. Combined with partly sunny skies, the first day of March will be nice. Then a frontal boundary will bring rain showers into West Virginia tomorrow night into Thursday morning, so expect some rain before the morning commute. Our region dries out by Thursday afternoon. Then on Friday, a low-pressure system from out west will bring two rounds of widespread rain into West Virginia, with the first one in the morning and the second one in the late-afternoon. It’s not until the mid-evening hours that the rain leaves, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads for the morning commute. Gusty winds are also possible throughout the day on Friday, but there is uncertainty regarding rainfall totals or how high wind gusts will get. So we are watching carefully. Our region will then stay dry this weekend, but temperatures will be on the cool side, with highs in the mid-40s. So this weekend will be chilly and quiet. In short, today will end February on a cool, cloudy note, tomorrow will start March off with warm temperatures and sunshine, and rain is expected at the end of this week.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning, then partly clear skies in the evening. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 74.

Thursday: A few rain showers during the early-morning hours, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

