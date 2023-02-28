New program to help aid in the teacher shortage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new effort underway to help recruit more teachers in the state.

Education experts from West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, WVU and the state education department are working together to fight the teacher shortage.

They’re creating a program called “Teachers Ascend into West Virginia.”

The program will work toward attracting high-quality educators and creating a sense of community and passion for teaching.

School officials said they hope the program will serve as a catalyst to build a sustainable teacher pipeline in the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.