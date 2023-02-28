New River Gorge National Park and Preserve trailhead to close for gas well plugging

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re planning on visiting the country’s newest national park in the next week, there is one trailhead you won’t be able to visit.

Park Loop trailhead and parking lot in Fayetteville will be closed effective Wednesday, March 1, and will reopen on March 10. According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NRGNPP), the closure is to allow crews to plug a private gas well located on the property.

WVVA spoke to Eve West, Chief of Interpretation and Visitor Services for the NRGNPP, to learn more about the upcoming work. She says the project aligns with a national effort to plug gas wells that are no longer in use, adding that open wells can leak methane into the air and leach toxins into groundwater.

She says there are roughly 20 gas wells in the New River Gorge area. The one on Park Loop is the last to be plugged.

“It’s a nationwide effort and it’s a huge investment that’s being put in to clean up these superfund sites and these brown sites and also plugging the wells,” West explained.

There will still be ways to access the Park Loop trail while work is being done. West says you can take Long Point Trail onto Timber Ridge, or you can take Fayetteville Trail.

Additionally, the NRGNPP plans to plug and reclaim an orphaned gas well in the Gauley National Recreation Area later this year. This effort is being funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For updates and information, visit nps.gov/neri.

