Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A parent volunteer at a Wayne County middle school is being charged after accusations that she had relations with a minor.

Lindsay Coyan was arrested Friday. West Virginia State Police tell us Coyan was a parent volunteer at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

She’s been charged with solicitation of a minor, sexual assault, and sexual abuse.

Coyan is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $128,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.