Robert “Bobby” Lee Timms, 64, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He was born in Weston on January 26, 1959, a son of the late Paul Lee Timms and Zona Maxine Burkhammer Timms. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by one uncle, Arnet Burkhammer; and five aunts: Elsie Queen, Verda Beachler, Helen Zemples, Roberta Springston, and Betty Dean.

Forever cherishing their memories of Bobby are one brother, Roger Alan Timms and wife, Mary, of Centreville, VA; two aunts: Wilma Springston and JoAnn Burkhammer; one uncle, Carl Burkhammer and wife, Martha; and several cousins.

Bobby graduated from Lewis County High School in 1977. He worked at Louie Glass in Weston before spending over ten years at Gould’s Construction and Well Service. Bobby was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Weston. In his spare time, he loved riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles, fishing at Stonewall Lake, and watching NASCAR racing. Bobby was always helping his neighbors whether it was mowing their grass or just checking in. He will be missed dearly.

A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19N in Weston at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Bobby” Lee Timms. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

