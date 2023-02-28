Shirley Miller Sleeth, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday morning, February 17, 2023, in the Bridgeport Health Care Center. She was born in Grafton on December 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Ray and Edith (Setler) Miller.

On April 28, 1953, she married Richard Lee “Dick” Sleeth, who preceded her in death on March 1, 2016.

She is survived by her son, Mike Sleeth and his wife Debby, Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Jason Michael Sleeth; and Mallory Ann Sleeth and her fiancee Josh Cook, all of Bridgeport; a brother, Ray Miller and his wife Diane, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dottie Lou Wolfe.

Shirley was a graduate of Grafton High School, Class of 1949. She held a variety of jobs, including having worked as a sales rep for Princess House and Sarah Coventry; Broda’s, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and retired from Overnight Transportation with over 20 years of service.

She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of several Bridge clubs in the area. She loved baking, and made great fudge. She was a Methodist.

Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Bridgeport Health Care Center and WVU Medicine Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Shirley and her family.

Condolences to the Sleeth family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

A Graveside Service will be held at Bridgeport Cemetery at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with Reverend Clifford Schell presiding.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

