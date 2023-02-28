Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly feeling ill.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.

Latest News

A Silent Crisis: Buckhannon Fire Department
Silent Crisis Buckhannon
5 News Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Buckhannon Fire Department
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary