MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Cleanup is underway after a building collapsed in Monongah.

The building on Bridge St., located next to town hall, collapsed during Monday night’s storms.

Monongah building collapse (WDTV)

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday morning.

911 officials told 5 News Bridge St. was closed as a result.

No injuries were reported.

