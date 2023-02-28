Woman arrested and charged after alleged relations with minor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Kenova has been arrested and charged after police say she had alleged relations with a minor.

West Virginia State Police say Lindsay Coyan, 40, was charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and solicitation of a minor. Troopers say Coyan was also a parent volunteer at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

Trooper Jonathon Johnson says the investigation will be thorough.

“There’s multiple steps with the investigation you have to follow through with, so its a lengthy process,” Johnson said. Johnson also says he has also been in contact with the school district, and will continue working closely with them.

Coyan is in custody in the Western Regional Jail on $128,000 bond.

