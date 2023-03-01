Authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect

Detectives with the Granville Police Department say the person pictured above is a suspect in a...
Detectives with the Granville Police Department say the person pictured above is a suspect in a theft that took place at Cricket Wireless on Feb. 21.(Granville Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Monongalia County are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Detectives with the Granville Police Department say the person pictured above is a suspect in a theft that took place at Cricket Wireless on Feb. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035 or by email.

