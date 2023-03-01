Authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Monongalia County are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
Detectives with the Granville Police Department say the person pictured above is a suspect in a theft that took place at Cricket Wireless on Feb. 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035 or by email.
