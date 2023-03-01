Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Barbour County.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Rt. 20 in Barbour County near the Harrison County line around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Barbour County 911 Center.

Officials said the crash involved one vehicle, and one person was transported to United Hospital Center. Their condition is unknown.

One lane of the roadway is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

