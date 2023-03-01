Buckhannon-Upshur upsets University to highlight day 1 of Boy’s Basketball Sectionals

Full highlights and scores from day one here
Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Day 1 of sectional basketball in our area is in the books. A full look back on scores from throughout our area can be seen below.

To understand how the sectional tournaments work, here’s an overview of the rules for the state of West Virginia:

ALL LOSERS FROM THIS LIST ARE ELIMINATED (SEASON CONCLUDED)

WINNERS ADVANCE TO THE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (NO ELIMINATION)

REGIONAL GAMES WILL FOLLOW (WINNER TO STATE TOURNAMENT)

AAAA

Region 1 Section 1

Morgantown 85 - John Marshall 44

Region 1 Section 2

Bridgeport 55 - Preston 41

OT: Buckhannon-Upshur 60 - University 55

AAA

Region 2 Section 1

Fairmont Senior 84 - Philip Barbour 33

East Fairmont 72 - Grafton 39

Region 2 Section 2

Elkins 60 - Liberty 40

Lincoln 43 - Robert C Byrd 39

Region 3 Section 2

Lewis County 57 - Nicholas County 55

AA

No games played on Tuesday, 2-28

A

Region 1 Section 1

Cameron 77 - Valley Wetzel 48

Region 1 Section 2

Clay-Battelle 73 - Wood County Christian 31

Tyler Consolidated 56 - Doddridge County 54

Region 2 Section 1

Tucker County 80 - Union 37

Region 3 Section 2

Webster County 91 - Richwood 52

Region 4 Section 2

Wahama 91 - Gilmer County 22

