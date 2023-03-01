Buckhannon-Upshur upsets University to highlight day 1 of Boy’s Basketball Sectionals
Full highlights and scores from day one here
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Day 1 of sectional basketball in our area is in the books. A full look back on scores from throughout our area can be seen below.
To understand how the sectional tournaments work, here’s an overview of the rules for the state of West Virginia:
ALL LOSERS FROM THIS LIST ARE ELIMINATED (SEASON CONCLUDED)
WINNERS ADVANCE TO THE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (NO ELIMINATION)
REGIONAL GAMES WILL FOLLOW (WINNER TO STATE TOURNAMENT)
AAAA
Region 1 Section 1
Morgantown 85 - John Marshall 44
Region 1 Section 2
Bridgeport 55 - Preston 41
OT: Buckhannon-Upshur 60 - University 55
AAA
Region 2 Section 1
Fairmont Senior 84 - Philip Barbour 33
East Fairmont 72 - Grafton 39
Region 2 Section 2
Elkins 60 - Liberty 40
Lincoln 43 - Robert C Byrd 39
Region 3 Section 2
Lewis County 57 - Nicholas County 55
AA
No games played on Tuesday, 2-28
A
Region 1 Section 1
Cameron 77 - Valley Wetzel 48
Region 1 Section 2
Clay-Battelle 73 - Wood County Christian 31
Tyler Consolidated 56 - Doddridge County 54
Region 2 Section 1
Tucker County 80 - Union 37
Region 3 Section 2
Webster County 91 - Richwood 52
Region 4 Section 2
Wahama 91 - Gilmer County 22
