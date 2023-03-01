Delegates revive debate over user fee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal designed to help cities collect unpaid garbage fees became legislation that could make it more difficult for cities to pave streets and fund police. That development happened as lawmakers cross an important deadline as the 60-day, regular session winds down.

The amendment, approved 61 to 33, would prohibit cities from filing a lien against certain people who refuse to pay a city’s user fee.

“There’s going to be an awful lot of people just revolt and say, ‘I’m not paying that fee. They can’t do a thing to me,’” Del. Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, told fellow lawmakers. “They’re going to further cripple the cities, and we’re going to see more decay, more crime, more difficulty.”

Those user fees, typically a few dollars each week, are charged by certain cities to pave roads and fund police.

But Dels. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, and Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, ask what about workers who never use those services.

“If an employee does not enter a municipality at all during the week for their employment, there’s no basis to charge a user fee,” Linville told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

Linville and Foster spoke of taxation without representation -- an argument used against user fees for years. But this time, the focus is on remote workers.

“I feel like this is a remote worker bill, where we’re trying to make sure that folks who choose to work from home are not subsidizing services that they don’t utilize,” Linville said.

Foster argued during Wednesday’s debate with the delegate who authored the original legislation, Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell. Foster said the amendment does not eliminate one’s requirement to pay the user fee, while Rohrbach countered saying it undercuts enforcement.

“To the gentlemen, there’d be no reason to for a lien, if it was properly paid,” Rohrbach said.

“At worst, it will actually cause confusion and cause cities like Morgantown and Charleston that use these user fees to fund the police, to not be able to collect their user fees,” Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, told lawmakers.

Rohrbach voted against the amendment, but for the revised bill telling WSAZ he hopes to convince senators to protect the user fee.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Also moving to the Senate Wednesday -- legislation that would prohibit marriages by those under 18. Currently, state law allows children as young as 16 to marry with parental consent -- and even younger with a court order.

