Dog found with gunshot wound, Tucker Co. Animal Shelter accepting donations

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tucker County Animal Shelter says the dog pictured above was found in the woods tangled to a tree with a gunshot wound to his face.

Officials said a shell casing was found in his neck, indicating to authorities someone unsuccessfully tried to kill him.

He is staying with a vet this week to continue treatment, officials said.

According to a Facebook post, the animal shelter will need help paying for what is expected to be a high vet bill.

The animal shelter is accepting donations here for the dog’s medical bills.

Anyone who knows this dog or has any information about who shot him is asked to call the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department at 304-478-2121.

Below are additional photos of the dog’s injuries:

