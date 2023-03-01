Dog found with gunshot wound, Tucker Co. Animal Shelter accepting donations

(Facebook: Tucker County Animal Shelter)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tucker County Animal Shelter says the dog pictured above was found in the woods tangled to a tree with a gunshot wound to his face.

Officials said a shell casing was found in his neck, indicating to authorities someone unsuccessfully tried to kill him.

He is staying with a vet this week to continue treatment, officials said.

According to a Facebook post, the animal shelter will need help paying for what is expected to be a high vet bill.

The animal shelter is accepting donations here for the dog’s medical bills.

Anyone who knows this dog or has any information about who shot him is asked to call the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department at 304-478-2121.

Below are additional photos of the dog’s injuries:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

Latest News

When it’s consumed by people it causes severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue.
‘Zombie drug’ xylazine combines animal tranquilizer with opioids
Randolph County Humane Society
Volunteers clash with commissioner over humane society
Take it Down: Tool helps remove explicit images of children
Randolph County Commissioner, volunteers at odds over humane society
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a new online tool in an effort...
Take It Down: Tool helps remove explicit images of children