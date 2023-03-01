Electric school bus pilot programs in NCWV

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Pilot programs for the electric buses start this week for Lewis, Harrison, and Upshur County schools.

They’ll evaluate how the busses perform on rural roads, in the mountains, and in cooler temperatures.

Some parents are skeptical the busses will be able to reach certain areas.

The buses are made by Green Power Motors Company. They said the data they’ve collected from tests in other parts of the state shows the buses are just as capable as traditional ones.

“Everyone’s initial thought is it won’t work on my roads, it won’t work on my rural roads, it won’t work on my mountainous terrain, it won’t cross my railroad track. I can tell the school districts all day long that it will, but until they do it and take it out on those roads then they don’t really know for sure.”

Officials with Harrison and Lewis County praised the buses, calling them the future of student transportation.

This phase of the program will end April 14th.

