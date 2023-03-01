Excellence in Education: Buckhannon Upshur High School zoo

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - When’s the last time you had a zoo in your science classroom?

Most of us would answer never, but the students at Buckhannon Upshur High School get to interact with their mini zoo ran by their science teacher, Bridgette Tenney, and her zoology students every single day.

“Before we actually started the program, we did things in biology like breeding bunnies to study genetics. And we built some enclosures to learn about the carbon cycle and the nitrogen cycle. We keep live plants there so that the enclosures they live in are completely live. It’s a self-sustaining ecosystem that each animal lives in the zoo,” Tenney said.

Mrs. Tenney started this program six years ago, and each year they add a new species.

They already have a Chinchilla, Axolotls, Mini Rex Rabbits, Crested Geckos, a Sulcata Tortoise and Poison Dart Frogs.

This year, they’re adding snakes to the collection.

“The next species will be ball pythons because we are going to hatch them here and have the experience of the reptile hatch, which is more difficult and just something different. Kids can’t usually say they have seen a tortoise hatch in their classroom or a ball python so that will be added next year,” Tenney said.

The students were recently given the opportunity to travel to different elementary schools and help teach younger children about the importance of environmental stewardship. Most of her students say it’s their favorite part of the class.

“My favorite memory is going to the Washington District Elementary School and teaching the kids about the chinchilla,” said Ryan, a student.

“Yesterday, we got to show off the animals. Every time we went in the classroom, the kids would go crazy. They just had pure looks of joy and excitement on their faces,” said Isaiah, another student.

The students all have different jobs that actual zoo workers would do. Another student, Emily, loves the bond she’s been able to make with their tortoise, Sully, as his animal care assistant.

“My favorite memory is probably going through the process of hatching Sully out of his egg and just watching him grow. We get to bond every day. I give him a bath and just bond with him,” Emily said.

Mrs. Tenney plans to visit many more schools in the future.

