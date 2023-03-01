Gas leak closes road in Star City

Star City Police told 5 News workers hit a gas line but said it’s unclear whether they were working on the sinkhole at the time.
File photo
File photo(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gas leak led to the closure of a road in Star City.

Crews were called to the leak near the old Texas Roadhouse restaurant around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Monongahela Blvd. was closed so crews could repair the leak.

5 News reported in December about a sinkhole in that area that has been growing for years.

A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City.
A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City.(WDTV)

Star City Police told 5 News workers hit a gas line but said it’s unclear whether they were working on the sinkhole at the time.

The roadway was back open around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

Latest News

Jupiter and Venus visible Tuesday night
Jupiter and Venus shine bright in NCWV sky
Venus and Jupiter
Venus and Jupiter
How Regionals and Sectionals Work - WDTV
How Regionals and Sectionals Work - WDTV
University vs Buckhannon-Upshur Highlights
University vs Buckhannon-Upshur Highlights