Gas leak closes road in Star City
Star City Police told 5 News workers hit a gas line but said it’s unclear whether they were working on the sinkhole at the time.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gas leak led to the closure of a road in Star City.
Crews were called to the leak near the old Texas Roadhouse restaurant around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Monongahela Blvd. was closed so crews could repair the leak.
5 News reported in December about a sinkhole in that area that has been growing for years.
Star City Police told 5 News workers hit a gas line but said it’s unclear whether they were working on the sinkhole at the time.
The roadway was back open around 8:30 a.m., officials said.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.