Gas leak closes road in Star City

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gas leak led to the closure of a road in Star City.

Crews were called to the leak near the old Texas Roadhouse restaurant around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Monongahela Blvd. was closed so crews could repair the leak.

5 News reported in December about a sinkhole in that area that has been growing for years.

A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. (WDTV)

Star City Police told 5 News workers hit a gas line but said it’s unclear whether they were working on the sinkhole at the time.

The roadway was back open around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

