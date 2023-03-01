Heavy rain on Friday could pose flooding concerns in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front will cross over NCWV bringing a quick round of non-severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Rain will become lighter through the rest of the overnight hours, tapering off by tomorrow morning. Clouds persist through tomorrow, with a much larger system bringing heavy and consistent rainfall through Friday. This system could also produce a few thunderstorms in the early evening as well. By the end of the night, precipitation becomes much lighter, potentially lingering in the mountains as light snow Saturday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

