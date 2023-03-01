Heavy rain on Friday could pose flooding concerns in NCWV

A few thunderstorms are also likely.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front will cross over NCWV bringing a quick round of non-severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Rain will become lighter through the rest of the overnight hours, tapering off by tomorrow morning. Clouds persist through tomorrow, with a much larger system bringing heavy and consistent rainfall through Friday. This system could also produce a few thunderstorms in the early evening as well. By the end of the night, precipitation becomes much lighter, potentially lingering in the mountains as light snow Saturday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 1, 2023.
Unseasonably warm start to March, rain thereafter!
rain 5 days
Heavy rains on Friday pose risk of flooding
Expected highs for today, February 28, 2023.
Mild, cloudy end to February, warm start to March
conditions tomorrow
March to begin with unseasonable warmth