Jacqueline Joyce (Gum) Coombs, 61, of Hacker Valley passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Webster Memorial Hospital.

Born June 24, 1961 in Buckhannon, she was the daughter of Patricia (Lane) Gum and the late Clifford Gene Gum. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, and father of her children, David Chipps.

Jackie was a Christian and attended Independent Baptist Church of Cleveland. After graduating from Webster County High School, she attended Glenville State College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She then went above and beyond the call of duty, earning her Master’s Degree in Education from West Virginia University. Her love for children and her community kept her at the Hacker Valley Elementary School until she retired. And then, she continued teaching as a long-term substitute. Jackie enjoyed reading, doing needlepoint, and the word puzzle game, “Wordle”. She liked to travel, and her favorite destination was the beach. She held a special place in her heart for her grandbabies, whom she loved to visit frequently. Being a grandmother brought her joy like nothing else could.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Coombs; mother: Patricia Gum; sons: Nicholas Chipps (wife, Chelsea), Tyler Chipps (fiancé, Jenny), and Caleb Chipps (fiancé, Hannah); step-daughter, Julie Coombs (husband, Jordan Alt); grandchildren: Addilynn, Declan, and Huxley Chipps; step-grandson, River Coombs; brother, Clifford Gum (wife, Beth); and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held 1pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Burial will follow at Hacker Valley Cemetery. Friends may join the family 6 - 9pm, Friday evening at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Jackie’s family.

