Jupiter and Venus shine bright in NCWV sky

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you saw two bright lights in the sky Tuesday night, you were likely looking at two planets.

Jupiter and Venus appeared as two white dots not far apart, though in reality the two planets are about 400 million miles away from eachother.

Venus is in the foreground (about 127 million miles from Earth) and Jupiter is behind it (about 536 million miles away.)

First Alert Meteorologist Kayla Smith explains why the planets were so easily seen in the video above.

