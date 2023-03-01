Linda Kay (Lasher) Bray, 79, of Webster Springs, formerly of Jellico, TN passed away at her daughter’s residence in Webster Springs on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Born May 18, 1943 in Jamestown, NY, Linda was the daughter of the late David W. and Margaret Catherine (Wilcox) Lasher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Francis Bray; her siblings: Brian Lasher and Donna “Dixie” Geiger; and her Aunt Louise Fransen.

Linda was a Licensed Practical Nurse and graduated from Jacksboro Technical College with an Associate’s Degree. She was an amazing Labor and Delivery nurse and was responsible for bringing many babies into the world. There are even a few out there that bear her namesake. She was a very talented lady, having learned many things along the path of her life. She had a passion for roller skating, and taught all of her children to do so; her youngest was taught to skate before she could even walk. Linda enjoyed crocheting, as well. She made many afghans and dresses for dolls, amongst other things. The gift of music was handed down to her through her father, who played the fiddle. But, playing the organ was her gift. She would often sit at her organ and play a variety of music for her family. Though she had the ability to play sheet music, she had the keen sense to play by ear or from memory. Her children were raised on true Classic Country music from artists such as Johnny Cash, George Jones, Dolly Parton, and Don Williams, to name a few. Weekend gatherings took place often at the Bray household to play Shang-hi Rummy and listen to “Country Gold Saturday Night”. In addition to her life-long appreciation for music, Linda enjoyed watching older television shows such as “Bonanza”, “The Rifleman”, and “Perry Mason”. And it was a rare occasion for her to miss an episode of “Jeopardy” or “Wheel of Fortune”. Vacationing was her favorite thing to do. Oftentimes, vacations would last two weeks and be packed full of a variety of things to do. Trips would begin at home in Tennessee and stops would be made to go camping and ride roller coasters at amusement parks. Of course it would not be a vacation without a visit at family members’ homes before culminating at Daytona Beach. Smaller venues like Ruby Falls and The Lost Sea would be visited on the trip home. She traveled via cruise ship several times, though she enjoyed them, even the beaches in the Bahamas did not begin to compare to her beloved Daytona Beach. Linda was a friend, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother; but above all, she was a child of God. She was a member of Tannery Hollow Baptist Church in Jellico.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: David Bray (wife, Crystal) and Don Bray (wife, Sheila), all of Williamsburg, KY; daughters: Carol Wilson (husband, Bobby) of Williamsburg, KY, and Cathy Pettry (husband, Matt) of Webster Springs; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sarah Bray, Justin Hale (fiancé, Taylor) and their children: Ayden, Patrick, Serana, and Spencer, Zachary Bray and his son, Elijah, Jessica Bray and her son, Gabe, Luke Bray (wife, Emilea), Christy Howington (husband, Jeremiah)and their sons: Blane, Bryce, Drake, Jason, and Charlie, Samantha Wilson (fiancé, Brandon) and her son, Gideon, Alana Mills (husband, Derrick), Whitney Bauer (husband, Chris) and their son, Blake, Amanda Ramsey (husband, Jammie) and their sons: Gaige and Radley, Tyler Vanover (companion, Meg) and their children: Max and Ty, Jake Vanover, Sam Vanover, and Ali Pettry; her last living sibling, John Lasher, Sr. (wife, Claire); her sister-in-law, Helen Austin (husband, William); her grand-dog and protector, Zeke; as well as many friends and neighbors, a large extended family, and her beloved church family to celebrate her life and carry on her legacy.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, she has been cremated and will have services to celebrate her life at 8pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her church, Tannery Hollow Baptist Church, 649 Maple St. in Jellico, TN, with Pastor Lester Cox officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of fellowship from 6-8, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bray family.

