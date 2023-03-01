Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County magistrate has resigned after an investigation by the Judicial Investigation Commission admonished him for the second time.

Magistrate Phillip Gaujot resigned on Monday after he was officially admonished by the JIC on Tuesday. Gaujot was elected in May 2020 and took office on Jan. 1, 2021.

Gaujot was also admonished last April.

According to the admonishment, Gaujot agreed to resign as magistrate and to never seek judicial office again by election or appointment. Due to the agreement, the JIC says formal discipline was not necessary.

The JIC says Gaujot violated the following 10 rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct:

Compliance With the Law

Confidence in the Judiciary

Avoiding Abuse of the Prestige of Judicial Office

Giving Precedence to the Duties of Judicial Office

Impartiality and Fairness

Bias, Prejudice, Harassment

Competence, Diligence and Cooperation

Decorum, Demeanor and Communication with Jurors

Ex Parte Communications

Extrajudicial Activities in General

The first complaint against Gaujot in the admonishment involved a case in which two dogs were left in a hot car in June 2022. The dogs were seized by the dog warden on the authority of the Morgantown Police Department. Later that day, the owner of the dogs appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court to recover the dogs. Gaujot contacted the prosecutor’s office and spoke with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ted Nordstrom.

According to the admonishment, Nordstrom said, “[Gaujot] seemed to be working on behalf of the [owner and her daughter] as opposed to doing what a magistrate does, advising them of how the process works and moving on. He seemed to be acting on their behalf.”

Nordstrom consulted with another assistant prosecutor, and both of them told Gaujot they had the right to the hearing but giving the dogs back without the hearing was not an option.

Gaujot then spoke with Dana Johnson, the director of the Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center, who said Gaujot told her to immediately return the dogs to their owner. The document says Johnson released the dogs after sending them back to magistrate court to schedule a seizure hearing and having them come back.

The admonishment says Johnson “has worked at the Adoption Center for over 20 years and she testified that this was the only time she recalls receiving a call from a magistrate ordering her to release the dogs without benefit of a seizure hearing.”

The second complaint in the admonishment involves two reports of Gaujot mistreating coworkers. On Oct. 24, the deputy magistrate clerk asked Gaujot about a domestic violence order he had not uploaded and “jokingly” said, “I’m going to smack your fingers if you don’t put that DV order in there.” Gaujot allegedly did not directly respond to her but angrily and loudly said, “F--- her” to his assistant. The deputy magistrate clerk heard the comment.

The deputy magistrate clerk said Gaujot was already upset when the incident took place, according to the admonishment, and he apologized for his behavior the next day.

Later that day, Gaujot reportedly became irate with a deputy magistrate clerk over a bond issue. He yelled at the clerk “to immediately get the paperwork” so a defendant could be bonded out. However, the clerk said she could not because she did not have the paperwork.

In the admonishment, the deputy clerk said, “He’s just getting more irate and more irate. He said to me three times, ‘I am telling you, get the paperwork and get him out of here.’ And finally when he started again, I just — I said, ‘[Magistrate Gaujot], I can’t do that. That’s way beyond what I do up here. I can’t do it,’ and I hung up.”

Within 30 seconds of her hanging up, Gaujot came “flying” from his courtroom and screamed at the deputy clerk only inches away from the window. The document says at least two people and two other deputy clerks saw the incident.

The investigation by the JDC revealed Gaujot is “chronically late for work,” “has a habit of engaging in unwanted hugging or touching people,” and had “indicated scores of improper photos, memes and text messages unbecoming a judicial officer” on his official court phone. The document also says he “shared the inappropriate items with multiple individuals from his court phone.”

Gaujot’s replacement will be appointed at a later date to serve out the rest of his term.

Click here to read the admonishment in its entirety.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.