NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Regional Schedule

Winners will advance to the state tournament
Kenly Rogers
Kenly Rogers(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below is the regional schedule for high school girl’s basketball across the state. Winners in each region will advance to the state tournament.

If you are unfamiliar with the way that regional games work, here is a quick overview of how tournament qualifiers are decided:

AAAA - Wednesday, March 1

Region 1

Buckhannon-Upshur at Wheeling Park

Morgantown at University

AAA - Wednesday, March 1

Region 1

Keyser at North Marion

Region 2

Lincoln at East Fairmont

Philip Barbour at Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Lewis County at Pikeview

AA - Tuesday, February 28

Region 1

St. Mary’s 57 - Ritchie County 48

Region 2

Frankfort 44 - Trinity 41

Petersburg 64 - Braxton County 41

A - Thursday, March 2

Region 1

Tyler Consolidated at Cameron

Valley Wetzel at Doddridge County

Region 2

Pocahontas County at Tucker County

Region 3

Webster County at James Monroe

Region 4

Tug Valley at Gilmer County

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Monongah building collapse
VIDEO: Building collapses in Monongah

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur upsets University to highlight day 1 of Boy’s Basketball Sectionals
Levi Teets Signing Day
Trinity’s Levi Teets signs with Grove City College Football
Sydney Baird of Webster County faces off with Gilmer County's Allie Ellyson
NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Sectional Championship Schedule
Preston Bennett
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Preston Bennett and BU Swim