NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Regional Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below is the regional schedule for high school girl’s basketball across the state. Winners in each region will advance to the state tournament.

AAAA - Wednesday, March 1

Region 1

Buckhannon-Upshur at Wheeling Park

Morgantown at University

AAA - Wednesday, March 1

Region 1

Keyser at North Marion

Region 2

Lincoln at East Fairmont

Philip Barbour at Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Lewis County at Pikeview

AA - Tuesday, February 28

Region 1

St. Mary’s 57 - Ritchie County 48

Region 2

Frankfort 44 - Trinity 41

Petersburg 64 - Braxton County 41

A - Thursday, March 2

Region 1

Tyler Consolidated at Cameron

Valley Wetzel at Doddridge County

Region 2

Pocahontas County at Tucker County

Region 3

Webster County at James Monroe

Region 4

Tug Valley at Gilmer County

