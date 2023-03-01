NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Regional Schedule
Winners will advance to the state tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below is the regional schedule for high school girl’s basketball across the state. Winners in each region will advance to the state tournament.
If you are unfamiliar with the way that regional games work, here is a quick overview of how tournament qualifiers are decided:
AAAA - Wednesday, March 1
Region 1
Buckhannon-Upshur at Wheeling Park
Morgantown at University
AAA - Wednesday, March 1
Region 1
Keyser at North Marion
Region 2
Lincoln at East Fairmont
Philip Barbour at Robert C Byrd
Region 3
Lewis County at Pikeview
AA - Tuesday, February 28
Region 1
St. Mary’s 57 - Ritchie County 48
Region 2
Frankfort 44 - Trinity 41
Petersburg 64 - Braxton County 41
A - Thursday, March 2
Region 1
Tyler Consolidated at Cameron
Valley Wetzel at Doddridge County
Region 2
Pocahontas County at Tucker County
Region 3
Webster County at James Monroe
Region 4
Tug Valley at Gilmer County
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.