Planned power outages in Gilmer County to affect hundreds

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two planned power outages in Gilmer County will be affecting hundreds of Mon Power customers.

According to the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management, one power outage is planned for Wednesday, March 8 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. to upgrade facilities.

Officials said about 260 Mon Power customers will be affected in the vicinity of the following communities:

Cedarville

Copen

Exchange

Glenville

The second power outage is also planned for Wednesday, March 8, but it will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 520 customers will be affected in the vicinity of the following areas, according to officials:

Burnsville

Glenville

Linn

Sand Fork

Stouts Mills

Officials said downtown Glenville will not be impacted by either planned outage.

If inclement weather is in the area, both outages will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 9.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact First Energy, Mon Power’s parent company, at 1-800-686-0022.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.