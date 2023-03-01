Planned power outages in Gilmer County to affect hundreds

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two planned power outages in Gilmer County will be affecting hundreds of Mon Power customers.

According to the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management, one power outage is planned for Wednesday, March 8 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. to upgrade facilities.

Officials said about 260 Mon Power customers will be affected in the vicinity of the following communities:

  • Cedarville
  • Copen
  • Exchange
  • Glenville

The second power outage is also planned for Wednesday, March 8, but it will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 520 customers will be affected in the vicinity of the following areas, according to officials:

  • Burnsville
  • Glenville
  • Linn
  • Sand Fork
  • Stouts Mills

Officials said downtown Glenville will not be impacted by either planned outage.

If inclement weather is in the area, both outages will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 9.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact First Energy, Mon Power’s parent company, at 1-800-686-0022.

