Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy

Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special prosecutor handling the case after a Cabell County teenager was hit and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy cruiser has released new information.

Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia told WSAZ results from the black box in the cruiser did not provide any useful information as part of the investigation. According to Sorsaia, the deputy’s cruiser is an older model and unless the airbag is deployed the black box does not provide data. In this case the airbags did not deploy.

West Virginia State Police said Laney Hudson, 13 was hit and killed on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington.

Sorsaia said due to a backlog at the state medical examiner’s office he is still waiting on an autopsy report.

Sorsaia was assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges after Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers recused his office from the case due to potential conflict of interest.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating if the deputy involved violated any internal policies.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the West Virginia State Police field office for field tests.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

Read our previous coverage of the investigation >>>CLICK HERE<<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

