Take it Down: Tool helps remove explicit images of children

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a reality in our digital age that teens send explicit images of themselves.

Often, those images are shared online without their consent.

There’s a new online tool that’s looking to help victims get those images off the internet.

It’s called Take It Down. It’s operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The site essentially let’s people create a ‘digital fingerprint’ of the image. That fingerprint goes into a database, and if it’s found online, it gets taken down.

So far, it’s being used on Facebook and Instagram, as well as more explicit sites like OnlyFans.

With so-called “sex-ploitation” and revenge porn on the rise, local law enforcement said a tool like this can be a big help.

“There’s a lot of parents that are monitoring their kid’s social media platforms and check their phones on a regular basis. I would recommend that to all parent’s to know what apps your kids have on their phones, because it’s dangerous.”

Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa said sometimes it’s hard to track people who share these images down.

You can click here for more information on Take It Down.

