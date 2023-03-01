Unseasonably warm start to March, rain thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of March will start off with temperatures well above average for March, along with sunny skies. So today will be nice. Thereafter, however, rain chances will increase. Find out the timing of the rain in the video above!

Yesterday ended the month of February (which already saw plenty of warm, above average days) with another day of mild temperatures and clear skies. Today will start the month of March off with similar conditions, as skies will be mostly clear, with clouds increasing during the evening hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, over twenty degrees warmer than average for early March. In fact, some areas may get close to breaking their daily record highs. So today will be a good day to go outside. Then starting at 10 PM, a line of rain will push into NCWV, ahead of a cold front out west. The line of rain may have embedded thunderstorms, of which a few may bring downpours and gusty winds in the process. Those thunderstorms may be gone after 1 AM, but thereafter, expect widespread showers that won’t dissipate until after 6 AM tomorrow morning. By that time, expect about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rainfall across our region. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s, well above average for March. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Then on Friday morning, a warm front will lift in ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest, bringing widespread rain into West Virginia. This rain will stick around until the late-morning hours, leading to a soggy morning commute. More rain showers, and even a few downpours, will push in during the evening, as the cold front makes its way through West Virginia. The rain may cause isolated flooding in areas of poor drainage, and we’ll also likely see gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. So we’re watching carefully to see how this situation evolves. Most of the rain will push east of our region by midnight, and any leftover showers are gone by Saturday morning. Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be mild, with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s and partly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures are expected next week. In short, today will start off March on a nice note, rain is expected tonight and Friday, and this weekend will be cool and clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Rain, with a few downpours at times, along with cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Friday: Rain, with a few downpours possible. East-southeast winds of 10-20 mph. High: 54.

