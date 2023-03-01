Unseasonably warm start to March, rain thereafter!

Warm temperatures and sunshine today, rain tonight and towards the end of the week!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of March will start off with temperatures well above average for March, along with sunny skies. So today will be nice. Thereafter, however, rain chances will increase. Find out the timing of the rain in the video above!

Yesterday ended the month of February (which already saw plenty of warm, above average days) with another day of mild temperatures and clear skies. Today will start the month of March off with similar conditions, as skies will be mostly clear, with clouds increasing during the evening hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, over twenty degrees warmer than average for early March. In fact, some areas may get close to breaking their daily record highs. So today will be a good day to go outside. Then starting at 10 PM, a line of rain will push into NCWV, ahead of a cold front out west. The line of rain may have embedded thunderstorms, of which a few may bring downpours and gusty winds in the process. Those thunderstorms may be gone after 1 AM, but thereafter, expect widespread showers that won’t dissipate until after 6 AM tomorrow morning. By that time, expect about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rainfall across our region. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s, well above average for March. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Then on Friday morning, a warm front will lift in ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest, bringing widespread rain into West Virginia. This rain will stick around until the late-morning hours, leading to a soggy morning commute. More rain showers, and even a few downpours, will push in during the evening, as the cold front makes its way through West Virginia. The rain may cause isolated flooding in areas of poor drainage, and we’ll also likely see gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. So we’re watching carefully to see how this situation evolves. Most of the rain will push east of our region by midnight, and any leftover showers are gone by Saturday morning. Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be mild, with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s and partly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures are expected next week. In short, today will start off March on a nice note, rain is expected tonight and Friday, and this weekend will be cool and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Rain, with a few downpours at times, along with cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Friday: Rain, with a few downpours possible. East-southeast winds of 10-20 mph. High: 54.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

Latest News

rain 5 days
Heavy rains on Friday pose risk of flooding
Expected highs for today, February 28, 2023.
Mild, cloudy end to February, warm start to March
conditions tomorrow
March to begin with unseasonable warmth
Expected highs for today, February 27, 2023.
Rainy, windy Monday, mild start to March!