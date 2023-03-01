West Virginia Senate enhances drug penalties to felony

(WLOX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess fentanyl and some other illegal drugs in the opioid-ravaged state.

The bill passed on a 32-1 vote and now goes before the House of Delegates. The regular session ends March 11.

Republican Sen. Charles Trump, of Morgan County, said the idea behind enhancing penalties for drug possession from a misdemeanor is to move those cases from magistrate court to circuit court, where there are more resources and programs available, including drug treatment courts and supervised probation.

Besides fentanyl, the drugs designated in the bill are heroin, cocaine, PCP, LSD and methamphetamine.

“Our magistrates don’t have the same tools available to them to deal with people with bad drug habits that the circuit courts do,” Trump said.

Since 2000, West Virginia has had by far the highest rate of opioid-related deaths in the nation. Substance abuse in West Virginia over the past two decades also drove a huge increase in foster placements. There are more than 6,500 children in foster care in the state, with most living with grandparents, other relatives or close friends.

More than half the states since 2021 have at least considered legislation aimed at stemming the toll of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill last year that increased penalties for fentanyl distribution to a prison term of three to 15 years upon conviction as well as a term of 10 to 20 years for transporting fentanyl into West Virginia from out of state. The bill passed Monday would increase fentanyl and other drug-related prison terms even more.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Phillip Grimm II
Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face
Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the 20th year of the WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show on March 5, 2022.
WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show returning to Morgantown
State Auditor McCuskey announces run for governor
Investigation of powder in air reveals it was pollen
Gov. Jim Justice signs campus carry gun bill