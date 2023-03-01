WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show returning to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 21st annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show is returning to Morgantown.

The 100,000 square foot building will be packed with over 200 vender booths from all over the US and Canada to sell thousands of products and services.

“We are so excited for this year’s show,” says Labeth Hall, Director of the Event. “We have the largest show ever with everything you need to go fishing, hunting, camping or to just enjoy the great outdoors. In addition to ATV’s, campers, boats, trucks, trailers, tractors you can find jerky, outfitters, charter boats, and much more. We have added a lot of new vendors this year as our show has doubled in size. It is an outdoorsman’s paradise!”

There will be fishing and hunting seminars throughout the event in addition to a performance by the Davisson Brothers Band on Saturday at 4 p.m. That performance will be followed by World Turkey Champion Turkey Caller Chris Walls.

The event will be at Mylan Park in Morgantown on March 4-5. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults, $2 for children aged 6-12 and no charge for kids under six years old.

Officials said the first 50 people that go through the door will also receive a free gift.

Veterans can also receive a $5 discount after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those going to the WVU basketball game on Saturday can also receive a $5 discount by showing your ticket.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.