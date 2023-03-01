‘Zombie drug’ xylazine combines animal tranquilizer with opioids

When it’s consumed by people it causes severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue.
When it's consumed by people it causes severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue.
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new drug is on the rise where people are combining an animal tranquilizer with opioids like fentanyl.

They’re calling it a “zombie drug” because of how it affects people who use it.

The tranquilizer being used is called xylazine, and it’s made for large animals.

When it’s consumed by people it causes severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue.

It’s already made its way to Huntington, but authorities said we have yet to see it in our area.

They said this new drug, sometimes called tranq, is extremely dangerous because Narcan will not work on people using it.

“Narcan will not revive you of this drug. It’ll kill you. It’s not an opioid, so Narcan will not work.”

According to reports, there’s no detox protocol for people who want to stop using tranq.

This means the withdrawal can be severe.

Officials said if a person overdoses with a drug containing xylazine they must go to the hospital immediately.

