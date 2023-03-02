City’s ‘Restaurant Week’ to help mental & physical health of first responders

City’s ‘Restaurant Week’ to help mental & physical health of first responders
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Foodies rejoice! Restaurant week is coming to Huntington. It’s a week-long event running from March 5 to March 12. The city of Huntington’s Compass program is sponsoring the event and will be working with different participating restaurants each day of the week.

Compass Huntington is a program that utilizes intervention strategies to prioritize the physical and mental health of local first responders. By going to the restaurants listed below on their assigned days you will be helping Compass Huntington do just that. Participating locations will donate a portion of their sales to the program.

“Compass Huntington Restaurant Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of our police and fire personnel,” said Austin Sanders, Compass Director. “We are grateful to these amazing restaurants for their support, and we encourage everyone to dine out and make a difference.”

City officials also hope this will give visitors and locals a chance to experience the variety of food options in the city.

The Restaurant Week schedule is as follows:

- Sunday, March 5: Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, 833 3rd Ave., and The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave. (brunch)

- Monday, March 6: Rooster’s, 26 Pullman Square

-Tuesday, March 7: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, 920 5th Ave.

-Wednesday, March 8: Texas Roadhouse, 3100 U.S. 60

-Thursday, March 9: Buddy’s All-American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave.

- Friday, March 10: Restaurant Day at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. (Fuel Counter, Ausin’s at The Market – Homemade Ice Cream and Butter It Up)

-Saturday, March 11: Sip Downtown Brasserie, 311 9th St.

- Sunday March 12: Rio Grande, 2595 5th Ave.

