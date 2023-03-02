Elite Clinic in Morgantown trains over 100 new umpires

By John Blashke
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For months youth sports have been struggling to find people to officiate games, but some relief is on its way for the umpire shortage in our area.

More than 100 umpires were trained during a two-day camp at Blackbear Stadium in Morgantown last weekend.

The clinic is run by 2019′s West Virginia High School Umpire of the year Ron “Catman” Whiting.

This is Catman’s 15th annual Elite Clinic, which is affiliated with the renown Wendelstedt Umpire School.

“We’ve trained over 1,500 umpires over the last 15 years and what we try to do is make umpiring better not only in the state of West Virginia, but all over the country,” said Whiting.

The clinic provides umpires with the skills they need to know from t-ball to the big leagues.

Catman’s career as an umpire spans several decades -- being a part of the Collegiate Baseball Umpires Association and the Prospect League.

He says clinics like this help to guide prospective umpire.

“Just giving back -- just being help to help these people grow, I tell all my students that I’m the conduit for not a hope, but a goal -- you want a goal because hope is not a plan, you have to plan this out,” said Whiting.

Catman says the sport has become even more in depth with new technologies and he’s excited for the future of umpiring.

Catman says teaching the next generation is his way of giving back to the sport he loves.

“My job is try to find somebody that can take my place -- that’s what I try to do,” said Whiting. “So if I can pass that on my legacy that’s my job.”

