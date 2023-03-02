Heavy rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to hit NCWV tomorrow

Portions of NCWV are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a calm day, but winds increase overnight as a strong system moves its way northeast into West Virginia. Expect widespread moderate rain through the morning, a break in precip in the afternoon, then thunderstorms wielding heavy downpours and gusty winds nearing sunset. Our biggest threat tomorrow is the wind gusts, likely to exceed 50mph at their strongest points. However, if any areas are repeatedly hit with heavy rain, we could be dealing with flash flooding as well. After the storms pass, rain becomes much lighter and more scattered, eventually becoming confined to the mountains as snow showers Saturday morning. This snow won’t accumulate much, if at all (with the way this winter has gone, are we surprised?). Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
GENERIC SHERIFF CAR
Human remains found in Mon County

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 2, 2023.
Rainy, windy conditions on Friday, mild weekend!
rain friday
Heavy rain on Friday could pose flooding concerns in NCWV
Expected highs for today, March 1, 2023.
Unseasonably warm start to March, rain thereafter!
rain 5 days
Heavy rains on Friday pose risk of flooding