Heavy rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to hit NCWV tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a calm day, but winds increase overnight as a strong system moves its way northeast into West Virginia. Expect widespread moderate rain through the morning, a break in precip in the afternoon, then thunderstorms wielding heavy downpours and gusty winds nearing sunset. Our biggest threat tomorrow is the wind gusts, likely to exceed 50mph at their strongest points. However, if any areas are repeatedly hit with heavy rain, we could be dealing with flash flooding as well. After the storms pass, rain becomes much lighter and more scattered, eventually becoming confined to the mountains as snow showers Saturday morning. This snow won’t accumulate much, if at all (with the way this winter has gone, are we surprised?). Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

