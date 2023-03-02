Human remains found in Mon County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains have been found in the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County.

The remains were found on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 1 p.m. in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Mon EMS and a representative from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office responded for assistance to recover the remains.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

Human remains found in Mon County
File photo
Morgantown seeing increase in overdose deaths this week, officials say
DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay
POLICE: Drugs, firearms, hatchet found in intoxicated man’s car, charged