Human remains found in Mon County

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains have been found in the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County.

The remains were found on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 1 p.m. in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Mon EMS and a representative from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office responded for assistance to recover the remains.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death.

Further information has not been released.

