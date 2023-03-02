Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody

Eric Chidester
Eric Chidester(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies in Upshur County assisted in taking a man into custody that had been evading arrest for 11 months.

Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip of where 40-year-old Eric Chidester had been hiding at to evade arrest since April 2022.

Deputies from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and several detachments of the West Virginia State Police went to northern Braxton County and arrested Chidester, authorities said.

Deputies said Chidester was arrested on a felony capias warrant for failure to appear and felony escape from custody.

Chidester was taken to Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods and remains behind bars awaiting a court appearance in Upshur County.

