Morgantown seeing increase in overdose deaths this week, officials say

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials in Morgantown say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths this week.

This comes just one week after health officials in Monongalia County were bracing for a potential surge in drug overdoses.

Health officials brace for possible wave of overdoses

The concern came after a spike in overdoses in Ohio and was fueled largely by fentanyl being mixed with other street drugs.

Officials feared the “bad batch” would make its way into West Virginia, particularly Morgantown.

Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department told 5 News as recently as Monday there was not a noticeable increase, but they said not all overdoses are reported.

Morgantown appears to dodge overdose spike

However, the Monongalia County Quick Response Team said on Thursday they are seeing an increased number in overdose deaths this week.

The QRT says WV PEERS provide free Naloxone to anyone who needs it by calling 304-602-3305.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

Human remains found in Mon County
GENERIC SHERIFF CAR
Human remains found in Mon County
DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay
POLICE: Drugs, firearms, hatchet found in intoxicated man’s car, charged