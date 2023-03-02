NCWV AAA State Tournament Schedule - Girl’s Basketball
North Marion, Philip Barbour, East Fairmont and Lewis County punch tickets to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the regional results for NCWV’s AAA girl’s basketball Regional Finals alongside a look ahead at the schedule for the state tournament
Regional Finals Results
East Fairmont 61 - Lincoln 51
North Marion 95 - Keyser 29
OT: Philip Barbour 46 - Robert C Byrd 43
Lewis County 54 - Pikeview 50
Full Twitter thread with photos from East Fairmont’s Regional Win:
State Tournament Seeding and Schedule
AAA Seeds:
1 North Marion
2 Wayne
3 East Fairmont
4 Ripley
5 Lewis County
6 Philip Barbour
7 Sissonville
8 Hampshire
Full Tournament Schedule to be played in Charleston:
Thursday March 9
Game 1 - 3 East Fairmont vs 6 Philip Barbour - 9:30a
Game 2 - 2 Wayne vs 7 Sissonville 1p
Game 3 - 1 North Marion vs 8 Hampshire 5:30p
Game 4 - 4 Ripley vs 5 Lewis County 9p
Friday March 10
Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner - 5:30p
Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner - 9p
Saturday March 11
State Championship Game - 7:30p
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.