NCWV AAA State Tournament Schedule - Girl’s Basketball

North Marion, Philip Barbour, East Fairmont and Lewis County punch tickets to Charleston
East Fairmont
East Fairmont(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the regional results for NCWV’s AAA girl’s basketball Regional Finals alongside a look ahead at the schedule for the state tournament

Regional Finals Results

East Fairmont 61 - Lincoln 51

North Marion 95 - Keyser 29

OT: Philip Barbour 46 - Robert C Byrd 43

Lewis County 54 - Pikeview 50

Full Twitter thread with photos from East Fairmont’s Regional Win:

State Tournament Seeding and Schedule

AAA Seeds:

1 North Marion

2 Wayne

3 East Fairmont

4 Ripley

5 Lewis County

6 Philip Barbour

7 Sissonville

8 Hampshire

Full Tournament Schedule to be played in Charleston:

Thursday March 9

Game 1 - 3 East Fairmont vs 6 Philip Barbour - 9:30a

Game 2 - 2 Wayne vs 7 Sissonville 1p

Game 3 - 1 North Marion vs 8 Hampshire 5:30p

Game 4 - 4 Ripley vs 5 Lewis County 9p

Friday March 10

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner - 5:30p

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner - 9p

Saturday March 11

State Championship Game - 7:30p

