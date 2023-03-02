NCWV AAAA State Tournament Schedule - Girl’s Basketball
Morgantown advances to state tournament as lone NCWV team in AAAA
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the regional results for NCWV’s AAAA girl’s basketball Regional Finals alongside a look ahead at the schedule for the state tournament
Regional Finals Results
Buckhannon-Upshur 34 - Wheeling Park 74
Morgantown 49 - University 29
State Tournament Seeding and Schedule
AAAA Seeds:
1 Wheeling Park
2 Morgantown
3 Spring Valley
4 Cabell Midland
5 Spring Mills
6 Woodrow Wilson
7 Princeton
8 Washington
Full Tournament Schedule to be played in Charleston:
Tuesday March 7
Game 1 - 3 Spring Valley vs 6 Woodrow Wilson - 9:30a
Game 2 - 2 Morgantown vs 7 Princeton - 1p
Game 3 - 1 Wheeling Park vs 8 Washington - 5:30p
Game 4 - 4 Cabell Midland vs 5 Spring Mills - 9p
Thursday March 9
Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner - 11:15a
Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner - 7:15p
Saturday March 11
State Championship Game - 10a
