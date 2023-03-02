NCWV AAAA State Tournament Schedule - Girl’s Basketball

Morgantown advances to state tournament as lone NCWV team in AAAA
Morgantown Girl's Basketball
Morgantown Girl's Basketball(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the regional results for NCWV’s AAAA girl’s basketball Regional Finals alongside a look ahead at the schedule for the state tournament

Regional Finals Results

Buckhannon-Upshur 34 - Wheeling Park 74

Morgantown 49 - University 29

State Tournament Seeding and Schedule

AAAA Seeds:

1 Wheeling Park

2 Morgantown

3 Spring Valley

4 Cabell Midland

5 Spring Mills

6 Woodrow Wilson

7 Princeton

8 Washington

Full Tournament Schedule to be played in Charleston:

Tuesday March 7

Game 1 - 3 Spring Valley vs 6 Woodrow Wilson - 9:30a

Game 2 - 2 Morgantown vs 7 Princeton - 1p

Game 3 - 1 Wheeling Park vs 8 Washington - 5:30p

Game 4 - 4 Cabell Midland vs 5 Spring Mills - 9p

Thursday March 9

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner - 11:15a

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner - 7:15p

Saturday March 11

State Championship Game - 10a

