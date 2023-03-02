Police asking for help to find suspects accused of breaking into elementary school

Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They...
Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They are accused of breaking into an elementary school and stealing money.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find several individuals accused of breaking into an elementary school.

Officials say the suspects broke into the Kermit Pre K-8 school around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told they were inside the building for nearly 30 minutes before stealing money collected from a basketball game.

If you have any information about who these people are, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash
wdtv
Replica of Stonewall Jackson’s birth home needs artifacts
Dog found with gunshot wound, Tucker Co. animal shelter taking donations
Donations flood in as dog recovers from being shot in the face
FILE PHOTO of brush fire in Kanawha County on Nov. 9, 2022.
West Virginia spring fire season begins, restrictions return
(Photo: WDTV)
Veteran creates scholarship to support Fairmont Senior graduates