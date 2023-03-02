POLICE: Drugs, firearms, hatchet found in intoxicated man’s car, charged

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies found numerous drugs, firearms, knives and a hatchet in a man’s car after he allegedly overdosed on drugs in Randolph County.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the power plant on Point Mountain on Wednesday, according to a release from the department.

The release says deputies arrived on scene and saw a vehicle at the power plant’s entrance with its lights off and 35-year-old Joseph Shipman “slumped over the wheel.”

Joseph Shipman (WV Corrections)

Authorities said the car had improper registration, an inspection sticker that expired in 2010 and no insurance.

When Shipman did not wake up from deputies flashing cruiser headlights or a flashlight, deputies said they looked inside the vehicle for any potential dangers before waking him up.

Inside the vehicle, deputies saw knives and a hatchet on the driver’s side door, a black pistol under Shipman’s right leg, a holster with an additional magazine with ammunition, a lighter between his legs, used needles within reach, a backpack and another pistol that was later determined to be an air pistol, the release says.

Deputies then removed both pistols, the backpack, keys, knives and hatchet from Shipman’s car without him waking up.

When Shipman did wake up, deputies said he showed signs of impairment from methamphetamine and fentanyl use.

Shipman allegedly told police he was not using drugs, but deputies said he couldn’t keep his eyes open while he was talking.

Deputies said they found several drug paraphernalia in the backpack, including marijuana and methamphetamine. There was also a needle “that was still loaded with a white crystal like substance.”

Deputies also found an open bottle of vodka on the passenger side of the car.

The report says Shipman has been charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container, no insurance, expired MVI and improper registration. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

