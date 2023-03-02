Rainy, windy conditions on Friday, mild weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be milder than yesterday, and skies will be cloudy. Thereafter, we’re tracking rain that will push in tomorrow. Find out what impacts to expect with the rain, and what happens after tomorrow, in the video above!

A cold front pushed in earlier this morning, bringing showers and even a few downpours into our region. This afternoon, that rain will be gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s. So today will be mild. Tonight, our region will stay dry, but skies will be cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. Then around 6 AM tomorrow morning, a warm front will lift into North-Central West Virginia ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest, bringing widespread rain into our region. This rain may contain a few downpours at times but will generally be a steady rain. The rain lasts until around 1 PM, when it lifts north. Then we get a break from the rain for a few hours, before a cold front brings more showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. Wind gusts will also reach above 30 mph in many areas throughout the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountain counties, which may cause issues with outdoor items and tree branches. It’s not until after 8 PM that most of the rain leaves, with only a few isolated showers overnight. By that time, expect at least 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas. Gusty winds may then stick around until Saturday morning. Thereafter, the rest of the weekend will be mild and partly sunny, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Then temperatures will reach the low-60s and skies will be partly sunny on Monday, but a few showers will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Thereafter, the rest of the week will be mild and mostly dry, with rain potentially returning towards the end of next week.

Today: Cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 42.

Friday: Periodic rainfall throughout the day, especially in the morning and evening hours. Heavy rainfall at times. Aside from that, expect cloudy skies and east-southeast winds of 10-20 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. High: 59.

Saturday: A few showers in the morning hours, but by the afternoon, our region will dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 47.

