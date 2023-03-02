Replica of Stonewall Jackson’s birth home needs artifacts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg History Museum is busy setting up its Stonewall Jackson display on Main Street.

The replica is in the same place as Jackson’s actual birth home.

The display will include artifacts and furniture from that time period.

The museum is currently looking for artifacts and other pieces of history to complete the display.

“We desperately need artifacts or furniture or anything that anyone would have that would’ve belonged to Stonewall Jackson. If you’re from here, I’m sure someone has some artifacts or replica furniture. Anything would look good up there,” said Marsha Viglianco.

While it’s a work in progress, earlier this week, students from United Technical Center put up a wall to separate the display from the rest of the building. However, the display isn’t just about Stonewall Jackson. His sister, Laura, is featured too.

“She was loyal to the Union, and Stonewall was for the Confederates. She ended up marrying and living in Beverly. She was a nurse, and we are doing this room to give real-life history on what Stonewall Jackson was like,” Viglianco said.

The museum says the display should be ready for visitors within the next couple of weeks. You can drop donations off Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

