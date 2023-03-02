School nutrition professional headed to Washington, D.C. for conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chris Derico is the President of the School Nutrition Association in West Virginia.

Derico said funding for federal childhood nutrition program is in jeopardy.

If it goes away, those food costs would fall on local schools.

That’s why he’s headed to Washington D.C. on Saturday to lobby congress to keep the programs funded.

“We want to make sure free meals are extended to all students in all schools across the country that participate in the federal childhood nutrition program.”

Derico said this is important because every child needs to be feed, so they can focus better in class.

He said one major concern is the prices of food going up at grocery stores.

Congress did provide some additional funding for this school year to help with those costs, but that’s going away, Derico said.

“That funding is coming to an end at the end of the school year on June 30th. So, therefore, were still concerned about raising costs rising costs of food and supplies, and we feel we are going to need to continue that funding.”

Derico said it’s necessary to have funding to provide health meals to students for two reasons.

“The most nutritious meals are coming from schools. So, that’s the first reason. The second reason is for the educational benefit.”

Derico estimates 95% of West Virginian students are eligible for free meals.

He said they’re always looking to expand the afterschool and summer food programs, so no child is left hungry.

Derico said he hopes he and the others will be able to convince lawmakers to keep the funds available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.