Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators in Mason County, West Virginia have identified the woman whose body was found along the Kanawha River last month.

Investigators say the woman’s name is Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith, of Beverly Hills, California.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Drelich-Smith’s body was found near the town of Leon’s boat dock. Investigators say she went missing on Dec. 12, 2022 in the New River Gorge bridge area after visiting family in Fayette County.

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE <<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay
POLICE: Drugs, firearms, hatchet found in intoxicated man’s car, charged
Lewis County vs Pikeview Highlights
Lewis County vs Pikeview Highlights
Morgantown vs University Highlights
Morgantown vs University Highlights
East Fairmont Lincoln Highlights
East Fairmont Lincoln Highlights