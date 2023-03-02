Two weapons seized from student’s car in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities seized two weapons from a student’s car at Preston High School in Preston County on Thursday.

Officials at Preston High School and the Preston County Board of Education received information related to a weapon being in a student’s vehicle on property, according to Preston County Schools.

School officials then worked with law enforcement to locate the car and conduct a search.

During the investigation, officials said the school was placed on hold status until the search was complete and any threat was eliminated.

Authorities said two weapons were seized by law enforcement as a result of the search.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.