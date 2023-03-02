Veteran creates scholarship to support Fairmont Senior graduates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and Air Force veteran has created a scholarship for graduates wishing to attend Fairmont State University.

George Robert Tackett gifted $26,000 to Fairmont State to establish the G. Robert Tackett, Class of 1948 Scholarship Endowment.

After graduating high school in 1948, Tackett briefly attended Fairmont State before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1950 to serve during the Korean War.

Four years later, Tackett returned to Stead Air Force Base in Reno Nevada, where he made his home.

Tackett currently has a family scholarship at a Reno community college and desired to create a similar opportunity for Fairmont Senior High School students wishing to attend Fairmont State.

“It is wonderful to be able to offer this new scholarship to a student who will be attending Fairmont State University, following in the footsteps of Mr. Tackett,” said Alex Eddy, counselor at Fairmont Senior High School. “Approximately 54% of our graduates at Fairmont Senior High School pursue a college degree and 40% receive some type of scholarship.”

Recipients of the G. Robert Tackett, Class of 1948 Scholarship Endowment must be full-time undergraduate students at Fairmont State University, a graduate from Fairmont Senior High School and maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average.

“Although Mr. Tackett resides states away, the fondness he has for his hometown and alma mater is shown clear as day through this contribution,” said Fairmont State Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka. “We are beyond grateful for Mr. Tackett considering the younger generation of Fairmont with this scholarship.”

