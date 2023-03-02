BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday, a young lady’s legacy will be honored, and you’re asked to help. You can wear yellow and post pictures to social medial with the hashtag “Be the Sunshine.”

It’s all in honor of 15-year-old Rylee Odle.

Saturday is the one-year anniversary of her death.

She attended Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) and loved the color yellow and sunflowers.

A friend of Rylee’s family gave us this card Thursday.

It says “This act of kindness is in memory our precious Rylee. Rylee had the biggest heart and believed everyone deserved kindess. If you can’t find the sunshine..be the sunshine.”

It also quotes 1 Corinthians 13:4 which says “Love is patient, love is kind. it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.”

Wear yellow for Rylee (WVVA News)

