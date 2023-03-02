WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways dump truck driver was one of two people injured in a work zone crash on Wednesday.

The WVDOH says the crash happened in a work zone on I-64 near Dunbar that was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones.

Both the driver of the truck and the WVDOH employee in the dump truck were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, officials said.

The dump truck driver was treated and released, but officials said the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with several broken bones and head trauma.

“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” said Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the WVDOH. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.

The WVDOH urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.

