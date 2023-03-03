Angelo A. Malone, age 94, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at his residence in Fall Waters, WV following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on November 25, 1928, a son of the late Abraham Malone and Ann Fugo Malone.

His wife, Mary Agnes Salfia Malone, whom he married July 19, 1952, resides at their home in Fall Waters.

Also surviving are one daughter, Robyn Lopez, and her husband David of Martinsburg; two grandsons, Michael Lopez of Martinsburg and Nicholas Lopez of Wise, Virginia; one great granddaughter, Amelia Lopez (daughter of Michael Lopez); his brother, John Malone of Falling Waters; along with several nephews.

In addition to his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Malone.

Angelo graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1947. He was a United States Army veteran having served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of Malones Kitchen Center in Anmoore for thirty years. Although he retired in 1989; he continued to build custom cabinetry and furniture by request for many years.

He was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He faithfully attended Sunday mass at 7:00 AM, which he did for many years.

He had two passions in life, first and foremost his family followed closely by woodworking. Both brought him immense joy in life.

(In lieu of Flowers please make a donation to either the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/donate.

Honoring Mr. Malone’s wishes, he was cremated.

Family and friends will be received at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street in Clarksburg on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, from 9:00am to 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

