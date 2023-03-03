D&E College, Chatham University renew MOU for graduate program

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College is renewing its long-standing MOU agreement with Chatham University.

Officials said the agreement will allow D&E graduates admittance to one of Chatham University’s graduate programs in: Master of Sustainability, Master of Arts in Food Studies or a dual degree pathway in Master of Sustainability with a Master of Business Administration.

Students graduating from D&E must meet a set of requirements to apply, but those who are successful in earning a place will receive a scholarship in the amount of a twenty percent reduction toward their tuition costs.

Dr. Robert Phillips said, “We’re happy to continue this mutually beneficial partnership with Chatham University. For our students, they will be well-prepared to enter these programs and will have the opportunity to pursue a quality graduate degree at a reduced cost in fields that offer a variety of career paths and opportunities.”

Representatives from Chatham University will be on campus to speak with students on March 28, 2023 for D&E’s graduate fair and April 13, 2023 for the Biology and Environmental Science Forum.

